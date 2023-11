PATROL PALS

U.S. Army Capt. Lou Cascino, center, shakes hands and thanks a village elder for his hospitality during a partnered patrol in Madi Khel, Khowst province, Afghanistan, Oct. 20, 2013. Cascino is commander 101st Airborne Division's Company E, 2nd Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team "Currahee".