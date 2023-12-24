MIRROR IMAGE

U.S. Navy Airman Adam Kelty, left, and U.S. Navy Airman Stephen Back polish the canopy of an EA-18G Growler on the flight deck of the USS Harry S. Truman in the Gulf of Oman, Oct. 23, 2013. The Truman, the flagship for the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility conducting maritime security operations, supporting theater security cooperation efforts and supporting Operation Enduring Freedom.