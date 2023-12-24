PAYING RESPECT

Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, 18th chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Welsh III, and other current and former military leaders attend the funeral of the late Air Force Gen. David C. Jones, ninth chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Oct. 25, 2013. Jones, who served under former Presidents Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan, passed away Aug. 10, 2013.