TREADING ON TIRES

U.S. Marines and French legionnaires tackle an obstacle course after conducting a heliborne raid on Camp des Garrigues, France, Oct. 31, 2013. The event was part of a training exercise between the legionnaires and U.S. Marines assigned to Special-Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response. The troops flew in an MV-22B Osprey, which was the first of its kind to land on French soil as part of a military exercise.