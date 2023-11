SENATE TESTIMONY

Navy Adm. Jonathan W. Greenert, second from left, chief of naval operations, testifies on the impacts of sequestration on national defense with Army Chief of Staff Gen. Ray Odierno, far left, Marine Corps Commandant James F. Amos, second from right, and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Welsh III before the Senate Armed Services Committee in Washington, D.C., Nov. 7, 2013.