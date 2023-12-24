LANDING LINE

U.S. Navy Seaman Jacob Bashioum directs a helicopter to land on the flight deck during a vertical replenishment in the South China Sea, Nov. 2, 2013. Bashioum is assigned to the guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam, which is on patrol with the USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to support security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.