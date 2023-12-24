DISASTER RELIEF

About 80 U.S. Marines arrive on two KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft on Villamor Air Base, Philippines, Nov. 10, 2013. Marine Corps Forces Pacific is working with the Philippine government to rapidly deliver humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in the wake of Typhoon Haiyan. The Marines are assigned to the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, and the KC-130J aircraft are assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, Marine Aircraft Group 3.