OBSERVATION POST

U.S. Army Spc. Aaron Greenwood, Pfc. Amadeus Schroeder and Pfc. Peter Papalexis establish their observation post as the sun rises near Combat Outpost Khilaguy, Afghanistan, Nov. 9, 2013. The three mortarmen are assigned to the 1st Infantry Division's 6th Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team.