An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Navy Capt. Tom Disy, center, commanding officer of the USS Antietam, addresses the media on plans for the Antietam and the USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group to provide humanitarian relief in the Philippines in the wake of Typhoon Haiyan, Nov. 12, 2013. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group will provide assistance, supplies and medical care to support the Philippine government and military.

RELIEF PLANS

U.S. Navy Capt. Tom Disy, center, commanding officer of the USS Antietam, addresses the media on plans for the Antietam and the USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group to provide humanitarian relief in the Philippines in the wake of Typhoon Haiyan, Nov. 12, 2013. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group will provide assistance, supplies and medical care to support the Philippine government and military.

Photo Gallery