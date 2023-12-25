HUMANITARIAN HELP

U.S. Marines guide a Filipino woman off an MV-22B Osprey at Villamor Air Base, Philippines, Nov. 12, 2013. Typhoon Haiyan, the strongest typhoon recorded to make landfall, has displaced hundreds of thousands of Philippine residents. The Osprey can take off vertically and convert to a fixed-wing aircraft, providing a unique capability in humanitarian operations. The U.S Marines, assigned to the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, are supporting Philippines efforts in the wake of the deadly typhoon.