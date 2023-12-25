An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Marines guide a Filipino woman off an MV-22B Osprey at Villamor Air Base, Philippines, Nov. 12, 2013. Typhoon Haiyan, the strongest typhoon recorded to make landfall, has displaced hundreds of thousands of Philippine residents. The Osprey can take off vertically and convert to a fixed-wing aircraft, providing a unique capability in humanitarian operations. The U.S Marines, assigned to the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, are supporting Philippines efforts in the wake of the deadly typhoon.

HUMANITARIAN HELP

U.S. Marines guide a Filipino woman off an MV-22B Osprey at Villamor Air Base, Philippines, Nov. 12, 2013. Typhoon Haiyan, the strongest typhoon recorded to make landfall, has displaced hundreds of thousands of Philippine residents. The Osprey can take off vertically and convert to a fixed-wing aircraft, providing a unique capability in humanitarian operations. The U.S Marines, assigned to the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, are supporting Philippines efforts in the wake of the deadly typhoon.

Photo Gallery