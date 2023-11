INJURED CITIZEN

U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Jacques Mason, right, and U.S. Marine Cpl. Zachery Stapf, help an injured Filipino civilian from a C-130 Hercules aircraft at Vilamor Air Base in Manila, Philippines, Nov. 12, 2013. Mason, a crew master, is assigned to Marine Aerial Refueling Transport Squadron 152, and Stapf, a landing support specialist, is assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 4.