CHAIRMAN'S ARRIVAL

Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, left, greets Air Force Gen. C. Robert Kehler, commander of U.S. Strategic Command, upon his arrival at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., Nov. 15, 2013. Dempsey is visiting the base to attend the Stratcom change-of-command ceremony in which Kehler will transfer responsibility for the command to U.S. Navy Adm. Cecil D. Haney.