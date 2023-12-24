COMMAND CHANGE

Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel passes the U.S. Strategic Command flag to Navy Adm. Cecil D. Haney during a change-of-command ceremony on Offutt Air Force Base, Omaha, Neb., Nov. 15, 2013. Hagel made remarks during the ceremony in which Air Force Gen. C. Robert Kehler relinquished command. Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, also attended the ceremony.