STANDING FOR HONORS

Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel stands for honors with Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Air Force Gen. C. Robert Kehler and Navy Adm. Cecil D. Haney during the U.S. Strategic Command change-of-command ceremony on Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, Neb., Nov. 15, 2013. Hagel spoke at the ceremony, where Kehler relinquished command to Haney.