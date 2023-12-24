UNIVERSITY MEETING Dr. Jill Biden, wife of Vice President Joe Biden, meets with student military veterans to learn more about the programs that serve veterans and military families at Columbia University in New York, Nov. 15, 2013. Biden earlier this week announced plans to visit campus programs that support veterans and military families as part of Joining Forces, the initiative she and First Lady Michelle Obama started to encourage all Americans to find ways to support and honor military families. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.07 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 889988-Y-DOA26-926.jpg Photo Gallery