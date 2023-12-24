An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Howard Barcus, left, speaks with an Afghan soldier about shaping the future site of a cool-down yard while an Afghan soldier operates a bulldozer on Forward Operating Base Gamberi, Afghanistan, Nov. 11, 2013. Barcus, an engineering mentor, is assigned to the 10th Mountain Division's 149th Vertical Construction Company, and is attached to the 4th Brigade.

COOL-DOWN YARD

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Howard Barcus, left, speaks with an Afghan soldier about shaping the future site of a cool-down yard while an Afghan soldier operates a bulldozer on Forward Operating Base Gamberi, Afghanistan, Nov. 11, 2013. Barcus, an engineering mentor, is assigned to the 10th Mountain Division's 149th Vertical Construction Company, and is attached to the 4th Brigade.

Photo Gallery