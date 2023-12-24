COOL-DOWN YARD

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Howard Barcus, left, speaks with an Afghan soldier about shaping the future site of a cool-down yard while an Afghan soldier operates a bulldozer on Forward Operating Base Gamberi, Afghanistan, Nov. 11, 2013. Barcus, an engineering mentor, is assigned to the 10th Mountain Division's 149th Vertical Construction Company, and is attached to the 4th Brigade.