COMMANDERS' CONFERENCE

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Paul J. Kennedy, right, commanding general of 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, speaks with U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Mark C. Montgomery, commander of Battle Force 7th Fleet and Task Force 70, about ongoing relief operations at the Tacloban Air Field in the Philippines, Nov. 15, 2013. The 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade is supporting Operation Damayan, providing humanitarian aid and disaster relief to areas affected by Typhoon Haiyan.