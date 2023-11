SEAHAWK EVACUATION

Civilians exit an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, flown by a crew from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 12 after being airlifted from Guiuan, Philippines affected by Typhoon Haiyan, Nov. 15, 2013. The squadron is attached to Carrier Air Wing Five with the aircraft carrier USS George Washington, which is in the Leyte Gulf, Philippines, providing support to Operation Damayan.