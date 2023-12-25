SECRETARIES' MOMENT

Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel shares a laugh with former Defense Secretaries Leon Panetta, left, and Robert Gates, right, at the Peace Through Strength Forum and Awards dinner at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., Nov. 16, 2013. Hagel gave remarks during the forum as well as the awards dinner where Gates and U.S. Sen. Carl Levin of Michigan were honored.