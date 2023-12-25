An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. sailors and Philippine civilians unload relief supplies to support Operation Damayan in Guiuan, Philippines, Nov. 17, 2013. The sailors are assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George Washington and the Marines to the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade. The George Washington Strike Group is supporting the Marine unit to assist the Philippine government in the aftermath of Typhoon Haiyan.

WORKING TOGETHER

U.S. sailors and Philippine civilians unload relief supplies to support Operation Damayan in Guiuan, Philippines, Nov. 17, 2013. The sailors are assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George Washington and the Marines to the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade. The George Washington Strike Group is supporting the Marine unit to assist the Philippine government in the aftermath of Typhoon Haiyan.

Photo Gallery