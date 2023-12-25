WORKING TOGETHER U.S. sailors and Philippine civilians unload relief supplies to support Operation Damayan in Guiuan, Philippines, Nov. 17, 2013. The sailors are assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George Washington and the Marines to the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade. The George Washington Strike Group is supporting the Marine unit to assist the Philippine government in the aftermath of Typhoon Haiyan. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.08 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 118264-L-UXP15-644.jpg Photo Gallery