ROOF REPAIR

U.S. crew members of repair a roof during Operation Damayan in Ormac City, Philippines, Nov. 17, 2013. The crew members are assigned to the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Charles Drew. The ship is part of the George Washington Strike Group, which is supporting the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade in assisting the Philippine government in ongoing relief efforts in the aftermath of Typhoon Haiyan.