An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Navy Seaman Quinton Dotson, left, other U.S. troops and Philippine citizens unload relief supplies to support Operation Damayan in Guiuan, Philippines, Nov. 17, 2013. Dotson, a hospital corpsman, is assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George Washington, which is supporting the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade as it assists the Philippine government in the aftermath of Typhoon Haiyan.

DAMAYAN DUTY

U.S. Navy Seaman Quinton Dotson, left, other U.S. troops and Philippine citizens unload relief supplies to support Operation Damayan in Guiuan, Philippines, Nov. 17, 2013. Dotson, a hospital corpsman, is assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George Washington, which is supporting the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade as it assists the Philippine government in the aftermath of Typhoon Haiyan.

Photo Gallery