DAMAYAN DUTY

U.S. Navy Seaman Quinton Dotson, left, other U.S. troops and Philippine citizens unload relief supplies to support Operation Damayan in Guiuan, Philippines, Nov. 17, 2013. Dotson, a hospital corpsman, is assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George Washington, which is supporting the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade as it assists the Philippine government in the aftermath of Typhoon Haiyan.