TREATING A PATIENT

U.S. Navy Seaman Quinton Dotson assists a Philippine nurse in treating a patient's head wound at the Immaculate Conception School refugee camp during Operation Damayan in Guiuan, Philippines, Nov. 17, 2013. Dotson, a hospital corpsman, is assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George Washington, part of the George Washington Carrier Strike Group, which is supporting the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade as it assists the Philippine government in the aftermath of Typhoon Haiyan.