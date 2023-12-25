An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class William Casson talks with children after dropping supplies from an SH-60B Seahawk from Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron Light 49, assigned to the guided-missile cruiser USS Cowpens, during Operation Damayan in Tacloban, Philippines, Nov. 17, 2013. Casson is a naval aircrewman. The Cowpens is with George Washington Strike Group supporting the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade.

CHATTING WITH CHILDREN

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class William Casson talks with children after dropping supplies from an SH-60B Seahawk from Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron Light 49, assigned to the guided-missile cruiser USS Cowpens, during Operation Damayan in Tacloban, Philippines, Nov. 17, 2013. Casson is a naval aircrewman. The Cowpens is with George Washington Strike Group supporting the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade.

Photo Gallery