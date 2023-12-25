CHATTING WITH CHILDREN

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class William Casson talks with children after dropping supplies from an SH-60B Seahawk from Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron Light 49, assigned to the guided-missile cruiser USS Cowpens, during Operation Damayan in Tacloban, Philippines, Nov. 17, 2013. Casson is a naval aircrewman. The Cowpens is with George Washington Strike Group supporting the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade.