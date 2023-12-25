An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Peter Olson listens as Philippine citizens thank him for delivering supplies from an SH-60B Seahawk helicopter from Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron Light 49 during Operation Damayan in Leyte, Philippines, Nov. 18, 2013. The Seahawk is assigned to the guided-missile cruiser USS Cowpens, which is part of the George Washington Strike Group supporting the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade. Olson is a naval aircrewman.

GRATITUDE

