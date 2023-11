TOURNIQUET TRAINING

U.S. Army Sgt. Tomekka Hamilton, right, applies a tourniquet to Pfc. Eugene Felder during combat lifesaver training on Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan, Nov. 11, 2013. Hamilton is an air mobility specialist, 82nd Sustainment Brigade, U.S. Central Command Materiel Recovery Element, and Felder is a light-wheeled vehicle mechanic.