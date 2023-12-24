LOCAL LEADERS

U.S. Marine Corps Col. John E. Merna talks with local leaders and checks on the needs of a small village destroyed during Typhoon Haiyan in Pasay Luzon, Philippines, Nov. 18, 2013. A bilateral assessment team, which includes U.S. and Philippine armed forces, and members of the Philippine Department of Social Welfare and Development, is determining the needs of citizens in remote areas. Merna commands the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit.