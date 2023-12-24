OFFICIAL VISIT

U.S. Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, second from left, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, center left, and U.S. Secretary of State John F. Kerry, center right, visit with Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, center, and Defense Minister David Johnston, right, during the annual consultations at the Australia-U.S. Ministerial at the State Department in Washington, D.C., Nov. 19, 2013.