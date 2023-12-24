CERTIFICATE HANDSHAKE

Dennis Carder, left, a civilian law enforcement specialist assigned to the U.S. Army's 184th Security Force Advise and Assist Team, an Uruzgan police official, center, and Afghan national police Lt. Col. Hajib Delaga present an Afghan police officer with his training course certificate during a graduation ceremony at the provincial police training center in Tirin Kot in Afghanistan's Uruzgan province, Nov. 14, 2013. Delaga is the center's commander.