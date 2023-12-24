LOADING SUPPLIES

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Deanna Coutts, center, loads a bag of supplies onto an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter to be airlifted to nearby villages in support of Operation Damayan in Tacloban, Philippines, Nov. 20, 2013. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group in coordination with Joint Task Force 505 personnel is assisting the Philippine government in response Typhoon Haiyan.