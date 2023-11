VERTICAL LIFT

Navy Lt. Cmdr. Dave Tickle, lead solo pilot for the U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels, performs a maneuver at Pensacola, Fla., Nov. 19, 2013. The Blue Angels are conducting winter training where the pilots must complete 120 practice flights before kicking off the 2014 air show season at Naval Air Facility El Centro, Calif., March 15.