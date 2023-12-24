An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class David Wright prepares to drop off humanitarian supplies from an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 51 during Operation Damayan in Guiuan, Philippines, Nov. 21, 2013. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group is coordinating with Joint Task Force 505 to assist the Philippine government in relief efforts in the aftermath of Typhoon Haiyan.

SEAHAWK ASSISTANCE

