SEAHAWK ASSISTANCE

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class David Wright prepares to drop off humanitarian supplies from an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 51 during Operation Damayan in Guiuan, Philippines, Nov. 21, 2013. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group is coordinating with Joint Task Force 505 to assist the Philippine government in relief efforts in the aftermath of Typhoon Haiyan.