GRAND FORKS WELCOME

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Welsh III meets Air Force Col. Paul E. Bauman, commander of the 319th Air Base Wing; Bauman's wife, Bonnie; Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Duncan, the wing's command chief; and Duncan's wife, Becky, upon arrival on Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Nov. 25, 2013. Welsh was on a three-day trip through the Dakotas.