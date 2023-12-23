MISSION BRIEFING

Air Force Staff Sgt. Amanda Davidson, 319th Operations Support Squadron weather forecaster, briefs Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Welsh III, center, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force James A. Cody on Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Nov. 26, 2013. The briefing, which focused on how the squadron provides for the mission, was part of the second day of a visit by senior leaders to the base.