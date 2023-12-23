THANKSGIVING TRADITION

Army Sgt. Paul Gallo evades the opposing team in a game of football during the 17th Fires Brigade Turkey Bowl on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Nov. 26, 2013. Gallo, an air defense battle management system operator assigned to 5th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, said the event was not just a Thanksgiving tradition, but a way for soldiers to connect during the holiday.