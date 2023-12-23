THANKSGIVING LUNCH

U.S. Deputy Defense Secretary Ash Carter serves U.S. troops Thanksgiving lunch on Forward Operating Base Gamberi, Afghanistan, Nov. 28, 2013. Carter thanked the troops for their service, saying he knew they would rather be with their families for Thanksgiving, but they were doing a great service and sacrifice for their country by serving. The troops are assigned to the 10th Mountain Division's 4th Brigade Combat Team.