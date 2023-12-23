An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Deputy Defense Secretary Ash Carter serves U.S. troops Thanksgiving lunch on Forward Operating Base Gamberi, Afghanistan, Nov. 28, 2013. Carter thanked the troops for their service, saying he knew they would rather be with their families for Thanksgiving, but they were doing a great service and sacrifice for their country by serving. The troops are assigned to the 10th Mountain Division's 4th Brigade Combat Team.

THANKSGIVING LUNCH

U.S. Deputy Defense Secretary Ash Carter serves U.S. troops Thanksgiving lunch on Forward Operating Base Gamberi, Afghanistan, Nov. 28, 2013. Carter thanked the troops for their service, saying he knew they would rather be with their families for Thanksgiving, but they were doing a great service and sacrifice for their country by serving. The troops are assigned to the 10th Mountain Division's 4th Brigade Combat Team.

Photo Gallery