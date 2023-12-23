WING WALK

U.S. Deputy Defense Secretary Ash Carter walks with U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick C. Malackowski, commander of the 455th Air Expeditionary Wing, on Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Nov. 28, 2013. Carter met with Malackowski and thanked the troops on Bagram for their service, saying he knew they would rather be with their families for Thanksgiving, but they were doing a great service and sacrifice for their country by serving.