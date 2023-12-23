SERVING SMILE

U.S. Marine Corps Assistant Commandant Gen. John M. Paxton, center, serves Thanksgiving Day meals to Marines on Forward Operating Sabit Qadam in Afghanistan's Helmand province, Nov. 28, 2013. Paxton and other Headquarters Marine Corps staff visited Marines throughout Regional Command Southwest to wish them a happy Thanksgiving. The Marines are assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment.