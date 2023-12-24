SPARRING PARTNERS

U.S. Navy Airman Jordan Harthman, right, spars with Petty Officer 1st Class Walter Dailey in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS George Washington in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 26, 2013. The Washington and embarked Carrier Air Wing 5 provide a combat-ready force to protect and defend the maritime interest of the U.S. and its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.