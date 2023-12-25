An official website of the United States Government 
U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alycia Gionet inspects the spindle of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter in the hangar bay of the USS Harry S. Truman in the Gulf of Oman, Dec. 2, 2013. The Truman, flagship for the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility conducting maritime security operations, supporting theater security cooperation efforts and Operation Enduring Freedom.

SPINDLE INSPECTION

