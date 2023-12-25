HELICOPTER HOOK-UP A U.S. sailor aboard the aircraft carrier USS George Washington attaches a cargo hook to an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 during an ammunition transfer in the Philippine Sea, Dec. 3, 2013. The George Washington is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility supporting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.06 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 048972-B-NWF43-478.jpg Photo Gallery