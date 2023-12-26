MEMORIAL MARCHERS

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jarvais Parker, right, and Senior Airman Khary Cook march with 35-pound assault rucks during a 24-hour memorial ruck march at the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing in Southwest Asia, Dec. 6, 2013, in honor of Pearl Harbor Day. Members from the 717th Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron participated in the march to honor the fallen tactical air control party airmen killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941. The ruck march started at 7:55 a.m., Dec.