SHARED MEMORIES

Retired Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Mickey Ganitch and retired Navy Chief Petty Officer Victor Miranda share off-duty memories during a visit at Wheeler Army Airfield and Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2013. A group of Pearl Harbor survivors toured various locations around the airfield and barracks and visited wounded warriors during their trip to Hawaii to participate in ceremonies commemorating the 72nd anniversary of the Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941.