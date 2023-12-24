CENTCOM COMMANDER

U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel laughs with U.S. Army Gen. Lloyd James Austin III, commander of U.S. Central Command, after attending the Manama Dialogue in Manama, Bahrain, Dec. 7, 2013. Hagel stated during his speech the importance of the Gulf Cooperation Council to the region and new initiatives that the U.S. Defense Department will implement in working with the organization.