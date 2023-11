USS MAHAN CREW REMEMBERS

Sailors participate in a ceremony aboard the guided missile destroyer USS Mahan, in Norfolk, Va., commemorating the Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. USS Mahan is the fifth ship named Mahan. The second USS Mahan was the lead ship of the Mahan-class destroyers; commissioned in 1936 and decommissioned after a kamikaze attack during World War II.