COAST GUARD HONORS

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard honor retired U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class John Vaessen, a fireman, during a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony on Coast Guard Island, Alameda, Calif., Dec. 7, 2013. Vaessan served aboard the USS Utah, which took two torpedoes and overturned in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor 72 years ago. Vaessen is a recipient of the Navy Cross for his actions that day.