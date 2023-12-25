ANCHOR MEMORIAL

Marine Corp Sgt. Maj. Jerry Gomes, sergeant major of Marine Corps Recruiting Station Phoenix, renders a salute after placing a wreath at the base of the anchor of the USS Arizona, during the dedication ceremony of a World War II memorial in Phoenix, Dec. 7, 2013. The memorial features the names of the military personnel from Arizona who died during the war displayed on steel plates between massive gun barrels from the USS Arizona and USS Missouri.