DAY OF REMEMBRANCE

From the USS Arizona Memorial, symbol of the war's beginning on Dec. 7, 1941, Pearl Harbor survivor Delton "Wally" Walling and Joan Bohl look out at the Battleship Missouri Memorial, symbol of the end of World War II in the Pacific in Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Dec. 7, 2013. This year's historic commemoration, "Sound the Alarm," examines how thousands of Americans answered the call to duty in the wake of the attack.