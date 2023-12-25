An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

From the USS Arizona Memorial, symbol of the war's beginning on Dec. 7, 1941, Pearl Harbor survivor Delton "Wally" Walling and Joan Bohl look out at the Battleship Missouri Memorial, symbol of the end of World War II in the Pacific in Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Dec. 7, 2013. This year's historic commemoration, "Sound the Alarm," examines how thousands of Americans answered the call to duty in the wake of the attack.

DAY OF REMEMBRANCE

From the USS Arizona Memorial, symbol of the war's beginning on Dec. 7, 1941, Pearl Harbor survivor Delton "Wally" Walling and Joan Bohl look out at the Battleship Missouri Memorial, symbol of the end of World War II in the Pacific in Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Dec. 7, 2013. This year's historic commemoration, "Sound the Alarm," examines how thousands of Americans answered the call to duty in the wake of the attack.

Photo Gallery