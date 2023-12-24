FIRE TRAINING Airmen put out a simulated aircraft fire during a training exercise on Military Sealift Command Training Center East, Freehold, N.J., Dec. 5, 2013. The airmen are fire protection specialists assigned to the New Jersey Air National Guard's 177th Fighter Wing. The facility, one of two Sealift Command fire training sites in the country, offers a range of firefighting training scenarios. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.07 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 232241-O-MKB51-970.jpg Photo Gallery