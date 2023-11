COBRA BLOOD

U.S. Army Sgt. Michael J. MacLeod, left, drinks the blood of a cobra during jungle survival training taught by Indonesian Army paratroopers as part of Garuda Shield 2013 bilaterial training in Cilodong, Indonesia, June 12, 2013. MacLeod, a public affiars combat correspondent, is assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division’s 1st Brigade Combat Team.